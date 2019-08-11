Memorial ride honors local murdered family

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A memorial ride is honoring a local family that was murdered and is demanding justice.

The annual Jennifer Short memorial ride started in Henry County Saturday.

9-year-old Jennifer's remains were found in North Carolina, six weeks after her parents were found shot to death in their Henry County home back in 2002.

Police still haven't made any arrests.

The ride also raises money to give scholarships to Bassett High School students.

Over the years, they've raised $49,000 dollars.

