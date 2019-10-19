Police looking for information on Botetourt County hit-and-run crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Virginia state police are seeking information in Botetourt County following a hit-and-run crash.

The hit-and-run occurred Friday on Route 11, in front of the Dodge's gas station, just south of Route 220.

State police are looking for a 2018 or 2019, metallic blue, Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon.

The car was traveling south on Route 11- when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The car has damage to the driver's side of the vehicle, including the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to Virginia state police at 800-542-5959.