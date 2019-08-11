Making Chick-fil-A sauce at home is really easy

Chick-fil-A sauce is nearly perfect. Something as simple as mixing together some mayonnaise, mustard, barbecue sauce and a few other things could not possibly turn into the magic that is that yellow gold.
Start making your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home so that you can use it on basically everything and so that you can satisfy the cravings that always seem to come on Sundays.
Homemade Chick-fil-A sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce (a smoky sauce tends to work best)
- 1 Tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Instructions:
- Whisk together all the ingredients.
- Enjoy!