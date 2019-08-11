News

Making Chick-fil-A sauce at home is really easy

A Copycat recipe so you can slather this addicting sauce on everything

Chick-fil-A sauce is nearly perfect. Something as simple as mixing together some mayonnaise, mustard, barbecue sauce and a few other things could not possibly turn into the magic that is that yellow gold. 

Start making your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home so that you can use it on basically everything and so that you can satisfy the cravings that always seem to come on Sundays. 

Homemade Chick-fil-A sauce

Ingredients: 

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce (a smoky sauce tends to work best)
  • 1 Tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Instructions: 

  1. Whisk together all the ingredients. 
  2. Enjoy! 