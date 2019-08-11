Making Chick-fil-A sauce at home is really easy

Chick-fil-A sauce is nearly perfect. Something as simple as mixing together some mayonnaise, mustard, barbecue sauce and a few other things could not possibly turn into the magic that is that yellow gold.

Start making your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home so that you can use it on basically everything and so that you can satisfy the cravings that always seem to come on Sundays.

Homemade Chick-fil-A sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons honey

2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce (a smoky sauce tends to work best)

1 Tablespoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Instructions: