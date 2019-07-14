Man arrested after blocking pipeline progression in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. - Pipeline fighter Phillip Flagg was arrested after he locked himself in the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline near Elliston on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, he was taken out from his blockade and arrested.

He has been charged with misdemeanor obstruction and released on $1,000 bail.

Mountain Valley Pipeline has been clearing and grading this section of the pipeline path in preparation to lay the pipe. Flagg stopped pipeline work at the site for seven hours, preventing the company's progression.

