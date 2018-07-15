Man arrested following shooting in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - John Gilliam, 47, was arrested after police say he shot someone in the arm. According to Grayson County deputies, four people were on a boat in the New River when it overturned around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two of the men are said to have gotten into a confrontation. That's when police say Gilliam opened fire on the victim, then ran away.

A search for Gilliam ensued following the shooting. Deputies brought out blood hounds in an effort to track him down. They eventually found him lying in tall grass with a loaded handgun.

Gilliam is being held in jail without bond. He faces charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The victim is said to be in stable condition.

