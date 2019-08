RADFORD, Va. - Radford City police, fire and rescue workers found a car off the road and overturned on West Main Street in the area of Wilderness Road at 8:28 p.m. Saturday

The driver, Curtis Robinson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

There will be no further information released at this time.