Man shot and killed overnight at Triangle Mart in Roanoke

ROANOKE CITY - Roanoke police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was shot to death overnight.

The shooting happened at the Triangle Mart in the 2600 block of Cove Road. Northwest in Roanoke City just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man outside the business-who was pronounced dead on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. This is the second shooting at the buisness in two months. Another shooting happened after an argument escalated in December.

Police are working to notify the victim's next of kin. Police have not announced if there is a suspect in the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text at 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.



