ROANOKE, VA. - Roanoke police say one person is recovering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made as of 7:30 a.m., but officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch says it happened at the Triangle Mart on Cove Road sometime overnight.

We're working to learn more details, we'll update this story throughout the day.

