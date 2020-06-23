Petition calls to rename Columbus, Ohio to Flavortown in honor of Guy Fieri

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thousands are calling on leaders in Columbus, Ohio to consider changing the city’s name.

The proposition? Name the city after Guy Fieri, to honor the celebrity chef, but also the city’s “proud heritage as a culinary crossroads.”

More than 36,000 people signed a petition as of 9 p.m. Monday night to change the name from Columbus to Flavortown to honor Guy Fieri, a famous Columbus native.

Supporters of the petition claim the city’s name is “tarnished” by Christopher Columbus.

“...Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy,” reads the petition’s description.

Petition organizers admitted they weren’t clear on what the next steps have to be, whether it’s a city council vote or a referendum, however they said they are eager for a “more flavorful tomorrow.”