1-year-old twin killed, sibling hospitalized after being beaten near Detroit, sources say

Suspected abuser is in jail

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ECORSE, Mich. – 1-year-old twins have been severely beaten near Detroit and one has died, according to WDIV.

Police are investigating the incident that happened in Ecorse, Michigan, about 20 minutes outside of Detroit.

Sources told the Detroit television station that the boys allegedly suffered severe abuse at the hands of their mother’s boyfriend, who is now in custody.

Zyaire Reed died from his injuries, while his brother, Zion Reed, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

Family told WDIV that the boy’s mother is in jail.

