51-year-old mother acts as a surrogate for her daughter, gives birth to her own grandaughter

A grandmother from Illinois did something most grandmothers don’t do.

51-year-old Julie Loving was the gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by doctors that she can’t have children.

According to Lockwood, she and her husband pursued other avenues to parenthood before deciding on having her mother as the surrogate.

“The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild,” Lockwood wrote in a February Instagram post announcing the soon-to-be arrival of her baby.

On her Instagram, she said doctors used hormone therapy to take Loving out of menopause, so she could carry the baby, and her mother passed a panel of pre-pregnancy procedures like an EKG, stress test and several panels of bloodwork.

“They say, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ but for some, it can take a village to HAVE a child... made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science,” Lockwood said upon announcing the surrogacy success.

Briar Juliette Lockwood was born this November and her mother said they are all “doing fantastic and healthy."

