Neighbors mourn victims of Colorado shooting that killed 7

A memorial is seen on Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place a day earlier that killed six people before the gunman took his own life. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Residents of a tight-knit trailer park in Colorado Springs tried to make sense of a weekend shooting at a birthday party that killed six people before the gunman, described as a boyfriend of one of the victims, took his own life.

Police promised to release details Tuesday on the latest mass shooting to rock Colorado — and the U.S.

Six adults were killed early Sunday at a home at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of Colorado’s second-largest city, and a seventh died at a hospital. The shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children, police said.

Authorities had yet to release the names of the victims and gunman and to disclose a possible motive. The El Paso County Coroner's Office was still identifying the victims. No children were hurt, and all were placed with family and friends.

Outside the modest home on Monday, a small crowd of mourners paid their respects, leaving bouquets of yellow roses and devotional candles on a small table. They hugged each other and left without comment under a dark, gray sky. Someone closed a partially open window in the home from the outside.

Ad

Neighbor Gladis Bustos tearfully recalled the home’s owner, whom she identified as Joana, as a warmhearted, hardworking person who always took the time to say hello to her neighbors, ask how they were doing, and brag about her children.

“She was an incredibly pleasant woman, very beautiful, happy all the time,” Bustos said. “She loved to chat. And she was very proud of her family.”

“We’re all in shock,” Bustos added. “How can this happen here? This is all so painful, so devastating, so overwhelming.”

Ad