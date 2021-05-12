New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police

This undated photo provided by the San Luis Obispo, Calif., Police Department shows San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed while serving a search warrant, Monday, May 10, 2021, in a shootout in the Central Coast city, officials said Tuesday afternoon, May 11, 2021. A second officer, Det. Steve Orozco, who was injured in the shooting was released from the hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds. (San Luis Obispo Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES – As two police departments in California mourn the loss of their officers — shot and killed in the line of duty in two separate incidents within 24 hours — new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide.

Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant in the central California city of San Luis Obispo Monday evening. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the Northern California city of Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The shootings happened during National Police Week, an annual event that honors law enforcement officers who were killed or disabled in the line of duty.

In the Stockton killing, police revealed a more detailed account of the violence in a Facebook post written hours after the shooting. The events unfolded following a disturbance at a home Tuesday morning, with a caller saying there was a woman bleeding. Inn knocked on the residence's door and stood off to the side, police said.

Ad

A voice inside said, “hey, police,” and a man opened the door and immediately opened fire, shooting Inn multiple times, police said.

A second officer, identified late Tuesday as Pancho Freer, arrived at the scene to gunshots and saw the man standing over Inn and holding a gun, police said. The man began firing at Freer, striking his patrol car. Freer returned fire from inside the vehicle.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Lance Lowe, went back inside the home and came back outside moments later, holding his 8-year-old son. Lowe began to strangle his son in the front yard, ignoring Freer's commands. As Freer came toward them, a bystander tackled Lowe.

As soon as the child was free, police said, Freer fired multiple times at Lowe. Lowe and Inn were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Ad

Ad

Ad