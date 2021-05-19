Defense to remind jurors Durst says he didn't kill friend

Robert Durst holds a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorney's begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

LOS ANGELES – Robert Durst's sloppy mix of truth and lies over the years will prove to be the multimillionaire's downfall, a prosecutor said during a new round of opening statements at his murder trial.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin wove a mix of Durst’s sometimes contradictory statements Tuesday to outline evidence that will show the New York real estate heir killed his best friend and a neighbor to cover up the mystery of his wife’s disappearance.

“One of the hallmarks of Bob Durst is that despite all the lies he tells, he doesn’t take or use the mental energy to even remember them because his life has been spent privileged in getting away with whatever he wants,” Lewin said. “The evidence is going to show that’s going to be his undoing in a lot of ways in all three of these cases.”

Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder — the killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 in her Los Angeles home.

Durst's lawyers will likely provide their own interpretation of their client's many statements when presenting their opening Wednesday. They have previously said he didn't kill Berman and doesn’t know who did.

Berman was his longtime confidante and once an unofficial spokeswoman when Kathie Durst vanished in New York in 1982.

Lewin said the killing of Berman, who was shot in the back of the head at close range, and Durst’s admission that he fatally shot and dismembered a drifter in Texas in 2001 are both tied to the mystery of Kathie Durst.

“Everything starts with Kathie Durst’s disappearance and death at the hands of Mr. Durst,” Lewin said.

