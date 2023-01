(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

These were the winning numbers of the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing, according to the Mega Millions site: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, 9. Megaplier 3x.