NBC SPECIAL REPORT | Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents probe

FILE Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In a written submission Thursday, June 8, 2023, lawyers for Trump say a $5 million jury award for his sexual abuse and defamation of columnist E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room, in 1996, should be slashed to less than $1 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A new development in the classified documents probe.

Thursday night, Trump made an announcement saying he’s been indicted.

[READ MORE: Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm]

“The Biden-appointed Special Counsel has INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt regarding documents that I had the RIGHT to declassify as President of the United States,” Trump wrote in his statement online.

