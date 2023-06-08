NBC SPECIAL REPORT | Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents probe

A new development in the classified documents probe.
Thursday night, Trump made an announcement saying he’s been indicted.
[READ MORE: Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Dept. yet to confirm]
“The Biden-appointed Special Counsel has INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt regarding documents that I had the RIGHT to declassify as President of the United States,” Trump wrote in his statement online.
You can watch the NBC News Special Report on the development below.