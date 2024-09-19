Jurors watch video of EMTs failing to treat Tyre Nichols after he was beaten

FILE - The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two emergency medical technicians just stood around for minutes, providing no medical aid to a seriously injured Tyre Nichols who was slumped on the ground after being kicked and punched by five Memphis police officers, according to video shown Thursday at the trial of three of the officers charged in the fatal beating.

The video from officers’ body-worn cameras shows EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge standing and walking near Nichols while he sits then rolls onto his left side on the ground.

After about five minutes, the EMTs approach Nichols. Long says: “Hey man. Hey. Talk to me.” Nichols does not respond.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith are charged with acting with “deliberate indifference” while Nichols was on the ground, struggling with his injuries. An indictment says the former officers “willfully” disregarded Nichols’ medical needs by failing to give him medical care, and not telling a police dispatcher and emergency medical personnel that Nichols had been hit repeatedly. They are also charged with using excessive force and witness tampering. They have pleaded not guilty.

Video shows the officers milling about and talking as Nichols struggles with his injuries. Smith’s defense attorney played the video in an effort to show the fire department personnel also failed to help.

Long and Sandridge were fired for violating fire department policies in Nichols' death but they have not been criminally charged.

Nichols finally received medical care when paramedic Jesse Guy and his partner arrived at the scene. In the meantime, officers who beat Nichols can be heard on the video talking among themselves.

Nichols, who was Black, was pepper sprayed and hit with a stun gun during a traffic stop, but ran away, police video shows. The five former officers, who also are Black, then beat him about a block from his home, as he called out for his mother.

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, three days after the beating.

The Memphis Police Department fired the three officers, along with Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr., and all five were indicted on the federal charges. Martin and Mills have taken plea deals.

The Associated Press analyzed what the officers claimed happened on the night of the beating compared to video of the incident. The AP sifted through hundreds of pages of evidence and hours of video from the scene, including officer body cameras.

Guy testified Wednesday that he was working as a paramedic for the Memphis Fire Department the night of the beating. He arrived at the scene after Long and Sandridge.

He found Nichols injured, unresponsive and on the ground. Nichols had no pulse and was not breathing, and it “felt like he was lifeless,” Guy said.

Guy said Long and Sandridge did not say if they had checked Nichols’ pulse and heart rate, and they did not report if they had given him oxygen. When asked by one of Bean’s lawyers whether that information would have been helpful in treating Nichols, Guy said yes.

In the ambulance, Guy performed CPR and provided mechanical ventilation, and Nichols had a pulse by the time he arrived at the hospital, the paramedic said.

An autopsy report shows Nichols — the father of a boy who is now 7 — died from blows to the head. The report describes brain injuries, and cuts and bruises on his head and elsewhere on his body.

The five officers also have been charged with second-degree murder in state court, where they pleaded not guilty. Mills and Martin are expected to change their pleas. A trial date in state court has not been set.