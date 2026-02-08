Skip to main content
'We will pay,' Savannah Guthrie says in desperate video plea to potential kidnappers of her mother

Associated Press

1 / 5
Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks with The Associated Press, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)
In this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New York. (Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via AP)
The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara)
Members of the press work in the neighborhood near the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara)
This image provided by the Pima County Sheriffs Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriffs Department via AP)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pima County, Ariz., Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks with The Associated Press, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

TUCSON, Ariz.Savannah Guthrie told the potential kidnappers of her mother Nancy Guthrie on Saturday that the family is prepared to pay for her safe return.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” Guthrie said in the video, flanked by her siblings. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

It was not immediately clear if Guthrie was referring to a new message from someone who might have kidnapped Nancy Guthrie. The Associated Press reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's department seeking additional details.

The frantic search for the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered a seventh day. Authorities have not identified any suspects or ruled anyone out, Sheriff Chris Nanos said this week.

Authorities think she was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson over the weekend. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch was a match to her, Nanos said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

