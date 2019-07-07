Zebra bites woman while she tries to take selfie

SEMOUR, Tenn. - A woman was bitten by a zebra at a farm in Tennessee while taking selfies.

She had to spend several hours in a hospital. She didn't need stitches, but she got a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

She says the zebra nipped at her when she tried to pet him. She was then posing for a picture with her boyfriend's daughter when the zebra grabbed her.

Her friend punched the zebra in the nose and got him to release her.

When she returned to the farm a few days later, she says a sign has been put up saying not to feed or pet the animals.

The zebra and other animals are behind a fence on private property.