Zebra bites woman while she tries to take selfie

She didn't need stitches but got tetanus shot and antibiotics

SEMOUR, Tenn. - A woman was bitten by a zebra at a farm in Tennessee while taking selfies. 

She had to spend several hours in a hospital. She didn't need stitches, but she got a tetanus shot and antibiotics. 

She says the zebra nipped at her when she tried to pet him. She was then posing for a picture with her boyfriend's daughter when the zebra grabbed her. 

Her friend punched the zebra in the nose and got him to release her.

When she returned to the farm a few days later, she says a sign has been put up saying not to feed or pet the animals. 

The zebra and other animals are behind a fence on private property. 