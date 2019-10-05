Alex Trebek says he's 'hanging in there' during new round of chemotherapy

Alex Trebek plans to "play it by ear and keep chunking along until we either win or lose" as he undergoes another round of chemotherapy in his fight against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to WABC, the 79-year-old "Jeopardy!" host added that he is "hanging in there" and said the latest round of chemotherapy is "in some ways...easier" because he now has a better idea of what to expect.

"Now I know the day after chemo, my eyesight gets messed up a little. The next day after that, I start getting pains in my joints," Trebek, an Ontario native, told CTV's television network chief anchor, Lisa LaFlamme.

Ahead of the season premiere of "Jeopardy!" in September, Trebek announced that he had "gone through a lot of chemotherapy" but was "on the mend." He indicated that his chemotherapy treatments were over and his current condition was "all I can hope for right now." But weeks later, he told ABC's "Good Morning America" his "numbers shot up" and doctors had ordered him back on the treatment.

"We'll see if the numbers go down. If they do...they can't keep doing it forever, of course. I'll have to find a new protocol or whatever to administer," Trebek told the CTV this week.

