Amber alert canceled as 1-year-old boy found safe, abductor remains missing

HIGH POINT, N.C. - An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning has since been canceled after a missing 1-year-old boy was found safe, according to WXII.

Police say Legend Masir Goodwine was inside a gold Acura TL that was stolen late Sunday night in High Point, North Carolina, triggering the Amber Alert.

WXII reports that both Legend and the vehicle were found Monday morning in Davidson County by sheriff's deputies.

Authorities are still searching for the abductor, who was described as 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds.

