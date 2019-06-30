Americans arrive in Canada to get cheaper insulin

Pexels

LONDON, Ontario - A self-declared "caravan" of Americans crossed the border into Canada on Saturday seeking affordable prices for insulin and to raise awareness of the "insulin price crisis" in the United States.

Insulin costs 10 times more in the United States than it does in Canada. One woman in the group lost her son because she could not afford the drug.

The group, called Caravan to Canda, started the journey from Minnesota on Friday and arrived in London, Ontario, on Saturday.

They chose London becasue it's where the drug was discovered.

The group paid tribute to one of the drug's discoverers, Sir Frederick Banting. They stopped at his house, which is now a museum.