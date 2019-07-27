Baby Shark cereal is coming to stores!

Source: Kellog's

The "Baby Shark" phenomenon has basically taken over. First, it was a viral song, now it's even a cereal.

Kellogg's Baby Shark Cereal is about to hit shelves at Walmart and Sam's Club for a limited time only, according to NOLA Weekend.

It's called a "Berry-Fin-Tastic" flavor, a blue, red and yellow cereal that comes mixed with marshmallows.

It comes just in time for Shark Week, Sunday through Aug. 4.

“We know Baby Shark is a catchy tune that has captured the hearts of many families,” said Erin Storm, Kellogg marketing director All Family Cereal, in a news release. “New Kellogg’s Baby Shark cereal was created to expand on the joy families feel in a tasty way.”

The cereal will be available in August until supplies last, doo doo doo doo doo doo.

