Bus driver who pleaded guilty to raping 14-year-old girl will not face any jail time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. - A New York bus driver will receive no prison time after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl who rode on his school bus, according to KXAN.

Shane Piche, 26, was handed a 10-year probation sentence and will have to register as a Level 1 sex offender, according to the Watertown Daily Times. KXAN says the sentence was expected because, as a Level 1 sex offender, he is not considered to be a repeat offender. He will also have to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges, and a $1,000 special sex offender registration fee.

New York State Police say Piche met the girl through his job as a bus driver, but that the incident happened at his home in June 2018.

Piche was charged with rape and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of the child after he allegedly gave her alcohol.

In February, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree rape. The district attorney reportedly asked for a Level 2 sex offender designation but the judge decided that the sentence was appropriate because Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.