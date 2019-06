A customer checks out an iPhone 8 at an Apple Store in San Francisco.

Say cheese! Saturday, June 29 is National Camera Day!

It's time to get our your camera and take as many pictures as you want to capture some beautiful moments.

Before cameras existed, some people relied on drawings or paintings to tell their story.

Camera's have changed over the years, once taking minutes to snap a photo to now only seconds.

Now, we can just take out our phones and show others our photos without the hassle of printing them out.