Say it ain't so -- Chipotle's supply of carne asada is running low.

The restaurant is expecting to run out of its popular new meat late next month or early December.

Chipotle rolled out the marinated steak in September as a limited-time offering.

It's Chipotle's first new meat offering since it re-introduced chorizo in 2018.

The roll out of carne asada was in an effort to boost sales -- and apparently it worked.

The company said sales and revenue are up.

Chipotle is also trying to make it easier for customers to get their food faster.

one way is through it's so-called chipot-lanes --- drive-thru lanes for customers who place mobile orders.