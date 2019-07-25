Chipotle offers free guac on July 31 to celebrate National Avocado Day

Guacamole lovers, rejoice!

Chipotle announced Thursday that it will be offering free guac on Wednesday, July 31, in honor of National Avocado Day.

The free guac only applies to digital orders for delivery and order ahead with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. You have to order through the Chipotle app or through Chipotle's website.

In Roanoke, there's a Chipotle at Towers Shopping Center and a brand-new location near Valley View Mall.

The offer is limited to one free guac topping per entree and is subject to availability. Also, a $10 minimum delivery applies and the offer is not available from third-party delivery platforms.

