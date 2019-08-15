Dale Earnhardt Jr., family safe after plane crashes at Tennessee airport

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. - Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashed Thursday afternoon with him and his family on board.

Dale's sister, Kelly, tweeted the following out after the crash:

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt's daughter, Isla, was born on April 30, 2018

WJHL is reporting that the Cessna landed and then rolled off the runway, where it burst into flames, according to the FAA.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport and that Earnhardt has been transported to the hospital.

WJHL reports that his injuries are described as cuts and abrasions.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. being treated at the scene of the crash. (Credit: Ashley Garcia / WCYB)

The Elizabethton Fire Chief says no one was killed in the crash and that none of the injuries are serious.

