Elf on the Shelf making his way to your pantry this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. - Elf on the Shelf might be making an appearance in your pantry.

Cereal and snacks inspired by the elfish star of the popular Christmas tradition are hitting the shelves at Walmart.

Kellogg's released an Elf on the Shelf-themed cereal, complete with red and green "magical" star pieces, marshmallows, sugar cookie flavor and edible glitter.

The Elf on the Shelf-themed cake bites come in two flavors: Christmas Cake and Hot Cocoa.

There's a space on each bag of cake bites for your elf to write messages for a school lunch surprise, according to Walmart.