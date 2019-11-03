ESPN's Randy Moss accidentally lands in Bristol, Tenn., not Bristol, Conn.

Randy Moss reacts during the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 4, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

BRITSOL, Tenn. (WCYB) - Whoops!

Former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss was almost late to his morning meeting Sunday.

Moss told his "Sunday NFL Countdown" colleagues his pilot accidentally flew to Bristol, Tenn. instead of Bristol, Conn.

In a video tweeted by, "NFL on ESPN" Moss says he was on his way to the ESPN headquarters.

Moss says he had an early morning meeting but stopped home to see his son's final football game of his senior year.

The pilot told Moss he had an hour flight, so he took a nap. When Moss woke up, he was in the wrong Bristol.

Moss says he's just glad he made it to Connecticut in time.

Moss played 15 years in the NFL for six teams. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and four time first team All-Pro. Moss was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019

WCYB