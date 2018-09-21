FDA warns flea and tick pills can cause neurological problems

ROANOKE, Va. - Pet owners beware -- the Food and Drug Administration says certain flea and tick prevention medication can cause neurological problems.

The FDA says the pills and chews in question are sold under the brand names Nexgard, Simparica, Bravecto, and Credelio, and all include the pesticide isoxazoline.

The products have all obtained FDA approval.

in a statement released Thursday, the FDA says some of the adverse reactions associated with isoxazoline products include muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures.

While the products already mention the risk of the neurological side-effects, the FDA says it will require clearer labels.