Get a dozen Duck Donuts for $12 as company celebrates a dozen years in business

ROANOKE, Va. - Duck Donuts is dropping the price of a dozen donuts for a day as it celebrates a dozen years of business.

On June 12, customers can get the OBX Originals Assortment for only $12.

“Typically, milestones are celebrated every decade, but we wanted to celebrate a dozen years in business with our loyal fans by offering our OBX Originals Assortment, featuring donuts from our early days in business, for $12 on June 12,” said Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts. “Our rapid, nationwide expansion gives us the opportunity to continuously educate our customers about the origins of our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, an idea founded during a family vacation in Duck, North Carolina.”

The idea and name for Duck Donuts originated in the beach town of Duck, North Carolina, where DiGilio and his family vacationed for many years.

During a vacation in 2005, the family noticed there was nowhere to get that sweet staple of happiness, a warm, fresh donut. So what started as a whim eventually led to the first Duck Donuts opening in the town of Duck in 2007. Today, the franchise has 80 locations operational across 17 states, including its first international store in Santiago, Chile, and has plans to open an additional 145 stores throughout 26 states in the coming years.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.