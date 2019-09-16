How the right homeowners' insurance can protect you

ROANOKE, Va. - Having a she-shed may be a joke, but threats to your home are no laughing matter.

Consumer Reports says the right homeowner's insurance can help protect you.

"The key is to get your home and its contents protected, at the best price," said Tobie Stanger, Consumer Reports money editor.

Once your home is assessed, you can determine how much insurance you need. Consumer Reports recommends insuring your home for the full replacement cost.

"You don't want to be under-insured, in a catastrophe, you may have to completely rebuild," said Stanger.

At the same time, explore ways to lower your premiums.

Consumer Reports says websites including Insure.com, NetQuote and SelectQuote -- make it easy to comparison shop.

"The two at the very top of the ratings, USAA, which mainly deals with military, veterans and their families -- and Amica -- are not available on homeowners' insurance search sites," said Stanger. "So, if you want to get rates from them, you're going to have to contact them directly."

Also, look into bundling home and auto insurance from the same company -- it could save you as much as 30%.

Also, consider raising your deductible. Higher deductibles equal lower premiums.

