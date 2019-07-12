ICE raids start in southwest Florida

Getty Images

MIAMI, Fla. - ICE raids have reportedly started in southwest Florida, according to NBC Miami.

The NBC affiliate says immigration officers have started arriving at homes ahead of scheduled raids on undocumented immigrants scheduled for the weekend across the country.

The Miami area is reportedly one of the 10 cities included in the raids taking place across the country.

Sources tell the station that no arrests have been made as of Friday morning. Around 2,000 families are reportedly expected to be targeted by agents in the first wave of raids.