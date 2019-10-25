In-bed sleepers linked to at least a dozen deaths

Months after the recall of millions of popular infant inclined sleep products, new data shows potential dangers with other sleep products.

This time, in-bed sleepers are the issue. They're linked to at least a dozen infant deaths.

Consumer Reports found major safety issues with in-bed infant sleeper products, like the Baby Delight Snuggle Nest Infant Sleeper, DockATot and SwaddleMe By Your Side Sleeper.

In-bed sleepers are not required to meet any federal safety standards related to infant sleep, but cribs, bassinets and play yards are.

"All of these in-bed sleepers have potentially dangerous design elements -- but most notably, the padding and the soft surfaces pose a suffocation risk if the babies roll into the soft fabric," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports investigative journalist. "And with any in-bed sleeper, there are variables we just can't control -- the adults could inadvertently roll over onto the product and the baby or even make the product unstable so that the baby rolls and turn into the soft bedding of the sleeper."

Consumer Reports urges parents to stop using inclined sleepers, or any sleep products that do not meet federal safety requirements.

Consumer Reports reached out to all three brands about the incidents. DockATot declined to comment. The makers of the SwaddleMe By Your Side Sleeper and the Snuggle Nest, say their products are not responsible for any infant deaths, which they say were caused by other factors.

