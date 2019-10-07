National

Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes

New policies announced Monday

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Two nationwide corporations will no longer sell e-cigarettes.

Kroger announced Monday that it will soon stop selling them.

The company, which also operates Harris Teeter, King Soopers and other chain supermarkets, cited "the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment
associated with these products" as the reason to discontinue selling them.

Kroger said it will stop selling e-cigarettes after it sells through its current inventory.

Walgreens also announced on Monday that it would stop selling e-cigarettes.

Walgreens had this to say about the decision:

"We have made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at our stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. This decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities."

