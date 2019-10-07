Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes

ROANOKE, Va. - Two nationwide corporations will no longer sell e-cigarettes.
Kroger announced Monday that it will soon stop selling them.
The company, which also operates Harris Teeter, King Soopers and other chain supermarkets, cited "the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment
associated with these products" as the reason to discontinue selling them.
Kroger said it will stop selling e-cigarettes after it sells through its current inventory.
Walgreens also announced on Monday that it would stop selling e-cigarettes.
Walgreens had this to say about the decision:
"We have made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at our stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. This decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities."
