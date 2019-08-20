Massive gator temporarily shuts down North Carolina road

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina had to temporarily close a road due to an unexpected visitor.

In Wilmington, North Carolina, a massive alligator was found walking along a road, which obviously posed quite the safety risk to both people and the gator.

For those familiar with the Wilmington area, the gator was seen on McRae Street near Cornelius Harnett Drive, underneath Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

After posting some pictures of the gator, the police department later posted a Facebook Live video, showing the gator safely getting off the road and down to the nearby creek.

