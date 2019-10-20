National

Most parents steal from their kids' Halloween candy, survey says

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s only right that spending habits are examined.

Cashback website TopCashback.com conducted a survey on the holiday, and results are spooky!

According to WWBT, The survey polled a cross-section of 3,099 adults, aged 18 and over, and found that 85% of Americans plan on celebrating Halloween this year.

While costume and decoration spending was examined, the biggest category was candy.

According to the survey, 71% of Americans stock up on sweets by buying more candy than they need for the night.

It was also found that 78% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kid’s Halloween candy, with 28% eating more candy than their own kids.

Reese’s is the most popular Halloween candy, with 62% of people naming it their favorite candy.

