GATLINBURG, Tenn. - Among other incredible sights, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, will soon be home to the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

The grand opening of the SkyBridge is set for May 17 at 1 p.m.

The bridge stretches 680 feet across a deep valley with a height of 140 feet at its midpoint.

The middle of the span features glass floor panels for you to take in the scenery.

