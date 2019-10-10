North Dakota cleaning up after 'potentially historic' October snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. - A powerful winter storm has moved into the Great Plains.

Bismarck, North Dakota, is one of the hardest-hit areas, closing schools and causing travel concerns.

Storm warnings were issued in multiple states including Wyoming, Montana, western Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Strong winds and snowfall surpassing 10 inches are expected through Friday.

Some forecasters are calling the storm a "potentially historic October winter storm" in the making.

In Washington state, snow left 32,000 people without power on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.