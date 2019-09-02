Odessa Chick-fil-A restaurants make 500 sandwiches to feed first responders after shooting

ODESSA, Texas - As if we needed any more reasons to love Chick-fil-A, two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Odessa teamed up to feed hundreds of first responders after Saturday's deadly shooting.

Employees worked and cooked 500 sandwiches, according to a Facebook post by one of the restaurants.

The restaurant had planned to close early after the shooting, but when the opportunity to feed first responsders arose, rather than leave, every employee stayed to help.

"Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich," the post said.

