Russi Taylor, official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

Photo: Walt Disney Company

GLENDALE, Calif. - Disney legend Russi Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, died in Glendale, California, on Friday at the age of 75, according to ABC13.

Her 40-year career was kick-started with her official role as the voice of Minnie Mouse in hundreds of Disney projects, including theme park experiences, animated shorts and films.

During a 1986 audition, Taylor beat out 200 other hopefuls to land the role and step into those big yellow shoes.

She also lent her voice to more than just Minnie, including Strawberry Shortcake and Pebbles Flintstone.

Her resume of credits also comprises Martin Prince and the twins Sherri and Terri on more than 100 episodes of "The Simpsons."