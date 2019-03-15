Sesame Street characters to be featured on new stamps

ROANOKE, Va. - Your favorite residents of Sesame Street will soon be able to send mail to your favorite people.

Later this year, the U.S. Postal Service will be releasing sheets of stamps featuring beloved characters from "Sesame Street."

The stamp art features photographs of 16 Muppets from Sesame Street — Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe. Art Director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

As part of Tuesday's announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said release dates for the stamps will be coming soon.

