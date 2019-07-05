NC Sheriff's Office searching for K-9 who ran away during 4th of July fireworks

CONCORD, N.C. - The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is asking for help in finding one of its K-9s, who ran away during Fourth of July fireworks.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., K-9 Igor was taken outside by his handler to go to the bathroom.

Igor was not leashed at the time, which the Sheriff's Office says is how the handler usually lets Igor go to the bathroom at night.

Fireworks went off near where Igor was, startling him and causing him to run away.

The handler's verbal commands failed to stop Igor.

Officers searched the area through the evening and Friday, and residents were notified, using mass notification software, of Igor’s disappearance.

As of 7 p.m. on Friday, Igor has not been located.

Igor was last seen wearing a silver chain collar, and he is microchipped, according to the Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of K-9 Igor should call the Sheriff’s Office 704-920-3000.

