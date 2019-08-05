Sleep apps on your phone could be the key to better sleep

ROANOKE, Va. - Having a sleep app on your phone may be your key to better sleep.

Consumer Reports says downloads of several of them have increased 20% in the past year.

"While there has been some research on the effectiveness of sleep apps, it's preliminary at best," said Diane Umansky, Consumer Reports health editor.

Consumer Reports says you can choose from several different types of sleep apps.

White noise apps might help by blocking out that barking dog or rowdy neighbors.

Other apps lead you through guided imagery, meditation and even hypnosis to calm your mind.

A third type of app tracks your sleep patterns - like how long it takes you to fall asleep and how long you spend in deeper stages of sleep.

Then there are apps that use cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, similar to the techniques a trained therapist would use to help you fix bad sleep habits.

"The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says that cognitive-behavioral therapy is the best first step in treating chronic insomnia," said Umansky. "That's because it can help you change the thoughts and behaviors that can lead to sleep problems."

The cognitive-behavioral apps may work best in conjunction with in-person CBT therapy.

