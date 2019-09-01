The Jonas Brothers surprised a teen who missed their concert while 'fighting for her life'

HERSHEY, Pa. - The Jonas Brothers surprised a teenager who missed their concert because she was in chemotherapy.

The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center shared the video on Facebook of Lily Jordan, a patient who had to miss the Jonas Brothers’ concert while battling cancer, according to KDKA.

But to surprise her, the Jonas Brothers stopped by Penn State’s Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show.

“Thank you for inviting us to come see you,” Kevin said.

In the heartwarming video, Joe said they saw people on social media asking the Jonas Brothers to come visit Lily, and he said they “had to come over.”

Jonas Brothers visit Penn State Children's Hospital We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise! Four Diamonds teen Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers concert, but some special guests dropped by Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show. Turn the sound on! Posted by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019

The brothers said it was good to see Jordan, and she happily replied, “It’s good to see you, too.”