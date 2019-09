Oreo's new mystery flavor looks exactly like the classic cookie but has a secret mystery cream inside.

Each package will have one of three clues. Nabisco also says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.

The winner who guesses the flavor correctly could win $50,000!

The mystery flavor hits stores Monday, September 16.

Once you make your guess, you can enter it on Oreo's website. '

The mystery flavor in 2017 was "fruity pebbles."