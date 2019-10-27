US House passes bill to make animal cruelty a felony

Rottweiler - These lovable guard dogs suffer a high rate of cancer, and are susceptible to parovirus as puppies, according to iheartdogs.com. The quality of the breed also makes buying one an expensive, upfront purchase.

A bill that would make malicious animal cruelty a federal felony was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.

The bipartisan Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals, among other things.

According to KUTV, it also gives officials the authority to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

The so-called PACT Act bans animal cruelty recorded on video.

Previous laws have banned creating and selling such video, but not the acts of cruelty.

Violations of the PACT Act could result in prison time of up to seven years.

