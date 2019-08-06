West Virginia state trooper shoots, kills suspect, after being shot himself

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. - One man is dead and a West Virginia state trooper is in a hospital after being shot Monday night, according to WBOY.

At 6 p.m., Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow was investigating a crash when a man began shooting at him with a rifle.

WBOY reports that other agencies were notified and began searching the woods for the suspect.

During the search, West Virginia Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman found the suspect, who shot him in the stomach.

State police say Tallman returned fire and killed the suspect.

Tallman was then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin released this statement Tuesday morning:

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the shooting of State Trooper Josh M. Tallman in the line of duty last night in Pocahontas County. We are always grateful for those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve West Virginians. Trooper Tallman’s family, friends and loved ones will remain in our prayers and we pray for his speedy recovery.”

