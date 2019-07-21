Where to score deals to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

iStock / SoleilC

It seems like it's been a tough month for ice cream with the ice cream licker incident earlier this month, but Sunday, we celebrate the sweet treat. It's National Ice Cream Day!

President Ronald Reagan made the day official in 1984.

You can find some good deals on the frozen treat Sunday.

Insomnia Cookies: You can get a free scoop of ice cream with any purchase.

goPuff: The delivery app is offering a free pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream with any purchase of at least $20.

PetSmart: You can stop into any store and get a free, dog-friendly ice cream for your furry friend with a dog biscuit on top.

